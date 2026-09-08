Hail Varsity Historical: Second-Ranked Nebraska Football Runs Over Washington, 55-7

Washington came to Lincoln in late September 1998 ranked ninth in the Associated Press poll.

That’s right, ninth.

The Huskies left 55-7 losers. Granted, Nebraska football had moved to second after three wins and an off-week, during which previously second-ranked Florida lost to sixth-ranked Tennessee. Still, 55-7? “It was Nebraska. It was colored red,” Washington Coach Jim Lambright said. “That was a very impressive win from a team that, under Frank Solich, is just right in step with (Bob) Devaney and (Tom) Osborne.”

The last part of that quote, in particular, had to be music to Solich’s ears, to use a cliché.

The Huskers had never defeated a top-10 opponent by as many as 48 points. And they did so, much to the delight of most of the 76,372 fans on hand, without scoring in the fourth quarter. Back-up fullback Willie Miller scored the eighth touchdown, from 1 yard, with 6 seconds remaining in the third.

For the record, the Huskies blocked reserve place-kicker Dan Hadenfeldt’s extra-point attempt. Kris Brown kicked the first seven extra points.

Nebraska threw only nine passes, eight by Bobby Newcombe, one by Monte Christo. The Huskers rushed 68 times for 434 yards, to finish with 527 yards of offense.

The nine passes were “my all-time low, I think,” Solich said. “We really didn’t have to throw that many passes. It’s always difficult for a receiver to not get the ball thrown his way, but when you’re hustling downfield and blocking like ours did today, then you have the chance at big plays.”

The Husker option was facilitated by the return of Newcombe and I-back DeAngelo Evans. Newcombe had missed two games after suffering a knee injury in the opener, and Evans hadn’t played since the 1996 Big 12 Championship Game. He suffered a pelvic injury, which required two surgeries and kept him out of the 1997 season, and then a knee sprain sidelined him for fall camp and the first three games.

How valuable could he be? Evans carried 13 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Newcombe carried 14 times for 79 yards and three touchdowns. I-back Correll Buckhalter also ran for a touchdown.

Newcombe capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive on the game’s first possession with a 3-yard touchdown run. He threw only one pass on the drive, a 12-yard completion to split end Matt Davison. Evans ran 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play of Nebraska’s second possession. The carry was his fourth.

They weren’t the only reason the option dominated. “I was certainly pleased with the job the offensive line did, blocking up front,” said Solich.

Defensive tackle Jason Wiltz, who also returned from injury, set up Evans’ second touchdown late in the first quarter with an interception of a Brock Huard pass and 22-yard return. Evans ran 14 yards for the touchdown, then scored his third touchdown 4 minutes into the second quarter, on a 19-yard run. Buckhalter followed with a 3-yard touchdown run before Washington finally scored.

Add it up. The score at halftime was 35-7.

Don’t forget Nebraska’s defense, which limited the Huskies to 273 yards, including 97 rushing. In addition to Wiltz, rover Joe Walker and rush end Chad Kelsay intercepted passes. Kelsay, linebacker Eric Johnson and defensive tackle Loran Kaiser had sacks. And nose tackle Steve Warren and cornerbacks Erwin Swiney and Khari Reynolds recovered fumbles.

Solich used 103 players to go 4-0 in his first season as head coach. The Huskers would remain second in the AP Poll, behind preseason No. 1 Ohio State. Washington would drop to 20th and the fall out of the polls after a 31-38 loss to Arizona. The Huskies would finish the season 6-6.

The intention going into the game was to build confidence, Solich said.

The Huskers did that, in a big way, aided by the return of Newcombe and Evans.