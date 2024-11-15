Nebraska Volleyball vs Minnesota | 11/14/2024

Nebraska Cornhusker Lexi Rodriguez (8) talks to a teammate during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) smiles as she is introduced during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Lydia Grote (9) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wear corn shirts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) and Calissa Minatee (8) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) blocks a shot with Andi Jackson (15) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Olivia Mauch (10) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up in the second set against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan dances to the macarana at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Merritt Beason (13) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) reaches for the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump. up to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) tipe tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers holding up their signs at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump to block the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fouth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Rebekah Allick (5) jump up against Minnesota Golden Gopher Alex Acevedo (21) spiking the ball in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball between Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Lydia Grote (9) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up at a challenge with call during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate the win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in four set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after the win over Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.