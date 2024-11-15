Hurrdat Sports

↓ The Local Coverage You Need ↓

Hail Varsity
Mavericks All Access
Bluejay Breakdown
NEB Preps
NEB Pros

Nebraska Volleyball vs Minnesota | 11/14/2024

by Nov 15, 2024Nebraska Volleyball, Nebraska Volleyball Photos

Nebraska Cornhusker Olivia Mauch (10) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Photo Credit: John S. Peterson
Advertisement
Nebraska Cornhusker Lexi Rodriguez (8) talks to a teammate during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Lexi Rodriguez (8) talks to a teammate during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) smiles as she is introduced during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) smiles as she is introduced during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Lydia Grote (9) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Lydia Grote (9) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wear corn shirts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans wear corn shirts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Calissa Minatee (8) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) and Calissa Minatee (8) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) and Calissa Minatee (8) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) blocks a shot with Andi Jackson (15) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) blocks a shot with Andi Jackson (15) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Olivia Mauch (10) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Olivia Mauch (10) digs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up in the second set against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up in the second set against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan dances to the macarana at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan dances to the macarana at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Merritt Beason (13) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Merritt Beason (13) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) reaches for the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Harper Murray (27) reaches for the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) jump to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump. up to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump. up to block Minnesota Golden Gopher Julia Hanson (22) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) tipe tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) tipe tips the ball over the net against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers holding up their signs at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers holding up their signs at a break in the action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump to block the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fouth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) and Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) jump to block the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fouth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Taylor Landfair (12) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Melani Shaffmaster (5) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Rebekah Allick (5) jump up against Minnesota Golden Gopher Alex Acevedo (21) spiking the ball in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Merritt Beason (13) and Rebekah Allick (5) jump up against Minnesota Golden Gopher Alex Acevedo (21) spiking the ball in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball between Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Lydia Grote (9) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Rebekah Allick (5) spikes the ball between Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) and Lydia Grote (9) in the third set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up at a challenge with call during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up at a challenge with call during a college volleyball match against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Bergen Reilly (2) spikes the ball against Minnesota Golden Gopher Phoebe Awoleye (7) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate the win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in four set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate the win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in four set during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after the win over Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after the win over Minnesota Golden Gophers during a college volleyball match Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by John S. Peterson.

You May Also Like

No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Secures Gritty Win over No. 16 Minnesota

No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Secures Gritty Win over No. 16 Minnesota

Nov 15, 2024

‘Gritty over pretty’ is one of No. 2 Nebraska volleyball’s mantras, and it showed on Thursday night as the Huskers took down No. 16 Minnesota 3-1. For just the second time in the last 10 matches, Nebraska dropped a set, but the Cornhuskers (25-1, 15-0 Big Ten) rallied...

Landfair, No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball to Host Golden Gophers, Hoosiers

Landfair, No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball to Host Golden Gophers, Hoosiers

Nov 14, 2024

Week eight of Big Ten play is a big one for Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Taylor Landfair. She celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday and will face her former team on Thursday. The No. 2 Huskers (24-1, 14-0 Big Ten) will host No. 16 Minnesota, the program...

No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Signs Five-Player 2025 Recruiting Class

No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Signs Five-Player 2025 Recruiting Class

Nov 13, 2024

No. 2 Nebraska volleyball welcomed another highly-regarded recruiting class on Wednesday as the 2025 signing period for non-football student-athletes opened. The Huskers signed one player at each position to replace five outgoing seniors: outside hitter Teraya Sigler,...