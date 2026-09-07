Nebraska vs. Missouri Play Stopped From Condensation On Court | Photos

Penn State and Kentucky played during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans taking a selfie before enering the stadium during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Volleyball fans head into the stadium to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers pose for a photo in front of the Wrigley Field sign during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Penn State and Kentucky played an earlier match before the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Missouri during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers watching volleyball from the Wrigley rooftops during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Penn State and Kentucky playing during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan and Missouri Tiger fan watching volleyball together during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball fan holding a sign during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Penn State Nitanny Lion’s spikes the ball againe during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fan with Herbie on top of his cowboy hat during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match against the Missouri Tigers in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Branding for the volleyball challenge during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Penn State Nittany Lion Whitney Lauenstein (26) spikes the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Wrigley Field scoreboard built in 1937 is completely hand operating, used during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan holding a sign during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy (6) and libero/defensive specialist Keri Leimbach (1) lead the team out to the court to take on the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) and outside hitter Harper Murray (27) walk out to the court wearing pinstripes to take on the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) serves the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and Missouri Tiger head coach Dawn Sullivan talking at a break for the moisture on the floor during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) and outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) trying to dry the floor with towels during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
The Big Ten crew pulled the logo on the center court to try and make the court not slippery form the moisture during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball for a kill against the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) serves the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) makes a save against the Missouri Tigers during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27), middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14), and r setter Bergen Reilly (2) jump up to block Missouri Tiger outside hitter Paige Felder (15) during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, Missouri Tiger head coach Dawn Sullivan, and along with an official discuss the situation with the moisture on the court during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers line dancing as they wait to see what is going to happen with condensation on the court during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match against the Missouri Tigers in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) prepare to come out of the dugout to address the fans that the match wasn't goiing to go on during the Big Ten/SEC Challenge volleyball match in Wrigley Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by John S. Peterson.