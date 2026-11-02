Nebraska Women’s Basketball Beat San Jose State 81-54 | Photo Gallery

Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up before taking on the San Jose State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) walks out for inductions against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) dribbles the ball against San Jose State Spartan guard Adlee Blacklock (23) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan guard Erika Mace (17) first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Ava Miles (1) drives to the basket against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a three point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) runs down court after making a three-point shot against the San José State Spartansff during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) passes the ball in against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Ava Miles (1) guards San José State Spartan guard Erika Mace (17) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a pass against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench celebrates a three-point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) shoots a jump shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives a signal against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) looks for a shot against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Maddi Stewart (10) bring the ball down court against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up againt the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartansin the third quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Allison Weidner (3) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up for a time out against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) grabs the rebound to return down the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) drives to the basket for a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) makes a lay up against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives guard Kennadi Williams (15) five coming off the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Edessa Noyan (8) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) makes a three-point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) makes lay up against San José State Spartan forward Maleyni Tolliver (5) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) takes a shot against San José State Spartan forward Maleyni Tolliver (5) during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives forward Natalie Potts (22) five coming off the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench celebrates a basket against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) lands on the ground going after the ball San José State Spartan guard Kayla Lorenz (2) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers new uniforms have corn cobs on the side worn against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) helps forward Natalie Potts (22) up during a women's college basketball game against the San José State Spartans on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.