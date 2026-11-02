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Nebraska Women’s Basketball Beat San Jose State 81-54 | Photo Gallery

by John Peterson | Nov 2, 2026 | Nebraska Cornhuskers Womens Basketball Photos, Nebraska Womens Basketball, Photo Galleries

Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026

Photo Credit: John S. Peterson

Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up before taking on the San Jose State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) walks out for inductions against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) dribbles the ball against San Jose State Spartan guard Adlee Blacklock (23) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan guard Erika Mace (17) first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Ava Miles (1) drives to the basket against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a three point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) runs down court after making a three-point shot against the San José State Spartansff during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) passes the ball in against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Ava Miles (1) guards San José State Spartan guard Erika Mace (17) in the first quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a pass against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench celebrates a three-point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) shoots a jump shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives a signal against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) looks for a shot against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Maddi Stewart (10) bring the ball down court against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up againt the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartansin the third quarter during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Allison Weidner (3) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up for a time out against the San José State Spartans during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Britt Prince (23) grabs the rebound to return down the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) drives to the basket for a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Amiah Hargrove (33) makes a lay up against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives guard Kennadi Williams (15) five coming off the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Edessa Noyan (8) drives to the basket against San José State Spartan forward Cristina Sanchez Cerqueira (7) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) makes a three-point shot against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) makes lay up against San José State Spartan forward Maleyni Tolliver (5) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Football vs Washington | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker guard Emily Fisher (34) takes a shot against San José State Spartan forward Maleyni Tolliver (5) during a college football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Amy Williams gives forward Natalie Potts (22) five coming off the court against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench celebrates a basket against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Natalie Potts (22) lands on the ground going after the ball San José State Spartan guard Kayla Lorenz (2) during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers new uniforms have corn cobs on the side worn against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) helps forward Natalie Potts (22) up during a women's college basketball game against the San José State Spartans on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Womens Basketball vs. San Jose State | Nov. 2, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker forward Ashlyn Koupal (24) makes a lay up against the San José State Spartans during a women's college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.

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