NebPreps Boys Class D1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|SOS
|SOS RK
|PPG
|PAPG
|RATING
|1
|Twin Loup
|18
|2
|47.2
|51
|63.4
|42.1
|82.49
|2
|Howells-Dodge
|18
|2
|48.1
|48
|65.8
|43.0
|81.08
|3
|Overton
|17
|3
|49.9
|39
|66.8
|48.8
|79.8
|4
|Elm Creek
|17
|4
|51.6
|22
|65.6
|47.1
|78.74
|5
|Wausa
|16
|3
|49.0
|44
|56.7
|40.4
|78.55
|6
|East Butler
|19
|1
|44.3
|54
|57.9
|39.8
|77.8
|7
|Lutheran High Northeast
|16
|3
|50.9
|25
|61.5
|45.3
|76.73
|8
|Fullerton
|16
|5
|53.0
|12
|58.6
|41.4
|76.55
|9
|Red Cloud
|13
|4
|48.9
|45
|57.2
|44.3
|74.39
|10
|Bertrand
|17
|4
|53.5
|10
|59.6
|48.9
|74.12
|11
|McCool Junction
|14
|6
|55.3
|4
|56.0
|46.4
|72.19
|12
|Riverside
|14
|6
|52.2
|18
|54.4
|43.2
|71.88
|13
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|14
|6
|52.5
|15
|54.0
|43.3
|69.44
|14
|Central Valley
|16
|5
|50.2
|35
|55.1
|45.5
|67.73
|15
|Hitchcock County
|12
|9
|53.6
|9
|57.8
|46.8
|66.76
|16
|Boyd County
|11
|6
|49.0
|43
|54.8
|43.2
|64.57
|17
|Plainview
|13
|6
|49.5
|40
|56.8
|48.4
|63.82
|18
|Cambridge
|12
|7
|52.3
|17
|60.8
|55.8
|63.69
|19
|North Platte St. Patrick's
|11
|9
|65.0
|1
|58.7
|57.8
|62.75
|20
|Anselmo-Merna
|11
|9
|51.8
|21
|53.1
|46.2
|61.74
|21
|Mead
|13
|6
|53.8
|8
|48.8
|44.4
|61.26
|22
|Walthill
|12
|6
|47.6
|49
|65.1
|53.2
|60.61
|23
|Loomis
|11
|8
|50.3
|31
|61.0
|53.0
|58.08
|24
|Kenesaw
|9
|9
|50.2
|34
|53.6
|49.6
|52.2
|25
|South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
|8
|10
|50.2
|32
|52.2
|53.8
|49.22
|26
|North Central
|9
|12
|52.4
|16
|45.8
|50.1
|46.95
|27
|Creighton
|8
|10
|50.4
|30
|44.3
|48.9
|46.69
|28
|Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
|9
|11
|46.3
|52
|45.6
|48.6
|46.48
|29
|Southwest
|7
|12
|52.1
|19
|53.7
|55.9
|46.02
|30
|BDS
|6
|13
|51.3
|23
|42.9
|48.1
|44.66
|31
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|6
|14
|50.9
|26
|46.1
|48.7
|42.73
|32
|Omaha Christian
|5
|11
|50.5
|28
|46.6
|56.6
|41.84
|33
|Lourdes Central Catholic
|7
|13
|56.2
|2
|42.6
|55.8
|41.47
|34
|Blue Hill
|6
|12
|48.3
|47
|43.9
|50.0
|40.45
|35
|Hastings St. Cecilia
|6
|14
|55.3
|3
|48.2
|56.6
|40.41
|36
|Maxwell
|6
|15
|52.9
|13
|46.0
|55.3
|39.44
|37
|Southern
|8
|12
|53.9
|7
|46.8
|59.0
|39.37
|38
|Southern Valley
|4
|16
|54.1
|6
|50.2
|57.8
|39.0
|39
|Bloomfield
|5
|14
|52.7
|14
|47.7
|58.5
|36.86
|40
|Meridian
|4
|16
|50.2
|33
|41.2
|52.8
|35.15
|41
|Ravenna
|4
|15
|50.0
|37
|51.5
|61.3
|34.0
|42
|Neligh-Oakdale
|5
|14
|51.1
|24
|38.1
|54.4
|31.99
|43
|Nebraska Christian
|3
|14
|52.0
|20
|39.3
|54.5
|31.85
|44
|NG/SE
|3
|14
|45.8
|53
|40.5
|53.5
|30.71
|45
|Lyons-Decatur Northeast
|2
|18
|50.0
|38
|37.4
|56.4
|26.3
|46
|Franklin
|3
|13
|47.5
|50
|32.8
|56.6
|24.68
|47
|Wisner-Pilger
|3
|16
|50.8
|27
|36.8
|58.1
|24.02
|48
|Niobrara-Verdigre
|2
|18
|55.2
|5
|35.3
|58.2
|23.88
|49
|Burwell
|3
|17
|48.7
|46
|29.6
|57.8
|21.9
|50
|Weeping Water
|1
|18
|49.2
|41
|34.5
|61.6
|21.84
|51
|Palmer
|2
|14
|49.1
|42
|35.6
|61.1
|21.79
|52
|Morrill
|2
|16
|50.4
|29
|19.7
|62.4
|19.83
|53
|Sandhills Valley
|0
|16
|53.1
|11
|27.2
|57.8
|14.82
|54
|Arapahoe
|0
|19
|50.2
|36
|25.0
|59.9
|12.69