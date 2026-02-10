Hurrdat Sports
NebPreps Boys Class D1 Basketball Computer Ratings 2-10-26

Feb 10, 2026Preps Computer Ratings, Boys Basketball Ratings

RANKTEAMWINSLOSSESSOSSOS RKPPGPAPGRATING
1Twin Loup18247.25163.442.182.49
2Howells-Dodge18248.14865.843.081.08
3Overton17349.93966.848.879.8
4Elm Creek17451.62265.647.178.74
5Wausa16349.04456.740.478.55
6East Butler19144.35457.939.877.8
7Lutheran High Northeast16350.92561.545.376.73
8Fullerton16553.01258.641.476.55
9Red Cloud13448.94557.244.374.39
10Bertrand17453.51059.648.974.12
11McCool Junction14655.3456.046.472.19
12Riverside14652.21854.443.271.88
13Maywood-Hayes Center14652.51554.043.369.44
14Central Valley16550.23555.145.567.73
15Hitchcock County12953.6957.846.866.76
16Boyd County11649.04354.843.264.57
17Plainview13649.54056.848.463.82
18Cambridge12752.31760.855.863.69
19North Platte St. Patrick's11965.0158.757.862.75
20Anselmo-Merna11951.82153.146.261.74
21Mead13653.8848.844.461.26
22Walthill12647.64965.153.260.61
23Loomis11850.33161.053.058.08
24Kenesaw9950.23453.649.652.2
25South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)81050.23252.253.849.22
26North Central91252.41645.850.146.95
27Creighton81050.43044.348.946.69
28Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer91146.35245.648.646.48
29Southwest71252.11953.755.946.02
30BDS61351.32342.948.144.66
31Wilcox-Hildreth61450.92646.148.742.73
32Omaha Christian51150.52846.656.641.84
33Lourdes Central Catholic71356.2242.655.841.47
34Blue Hill61248.34743.950.040.45
35Hastings St. Cecilia61455.3348.256.640.41
36Maxwell61552.91346.055.339.44
37Southern81253.9746.859.039.37
38Southern Valley41654.1650.257.839.0
39Bloomfield51452.71447.758.536.86
40Meridian41650.23341.252.835.15
41Ravenna41550.03751.561.334.0
42Neligh-Oakdale51451.12438.154.431.99
43Nebraska Christian31452.02039.354.531.85
44NG/SE31445.85340.553.530.71
45Lyons-Decatur Northeast21850.03837.456.426.3
46Franklin31347.55032.856.624.68
47Wisner-Pilger31650.82736.858.124.02
48Niobrara-Verdigre21855.2535.358.223.88
49Burwell31748.74629.657.821.9
50Weeping Water11849.24134.561.621.84
51Palmer21449.14235.661.121.79
52Morrill21650.42919.762.419.83
53Sandhills Valley01653.11127.257.814.82
54Arapahoe01950.23625.059.912.69

How We Calculate Ratings

Our computer ratings go beyond win-loss records to measure true team strength. The model considers margin of victory, strength of schedule, home vs. away performance, and opponent quality. Ratings are recalculated after each week’s games, so every result matters. A rating of 50 represents an average team in each class, with higher ratings indicating stronger teams.

