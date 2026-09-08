Nebraska High School Softball Coaches Poll 9-8-26

Each week during the Nebraska High School softball season, coaches from the three classes rate the teams in their class. In conjunction with Nebraska High School Fastpitch, here is the Nebraska High School softball week four coaches poll.

Teams, Record, Previous Rating, (First Place Votes)

Class A

1. Millard North (13-3), 1 (16)

2. Millard West (13-3), 4

3. Elkhorn South (13-2), 3 (4)

4. Papillion-La Vista (11-4), 5

5. Lincoln Southwest (11-4), 2

6. Omaha Westview (10-4), 6

7. Omaha Westside (7-5), 7

8. Lincoln East (7-4), 8

9. Elkhorn North (8-4), 9

10. Millard South (8-7), RV

RV: Kearney (8-4), RV

Class B

1. Hastings (12-2), 1 (16)

2. Gretna East (9-1), 5

3. Grand Island Northwest (9-1), 4 (3)

4. Gretna (11-2), 3

5. Crete (11-0), 6 (1)

6. Skutt Catholic (10-2), 7

7. Blair (9-5), 2

8. Beatrice (7-7), 8

9. Wahoo (12-2), 9

10. Norris (7-7), RV

RV: Elkhorn (7-6), RV

Class C

1. Kearney Catholic (10-3), 1 (9)

2. Hastings St. Cecilia (8-5), 2 (3)

3. Bishop Neumann (9-2), 3 (2)

4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-3), 4 (2)

5. Centura/Central Valley (8-2), 6

6. Yutan/Mead (9-1), 5

7. Douglas County West (8-3), 7

8. Wilber-Clatonia (9-3), 8

9. Fort Calhoun (6-4), 9

10. Wayne (6-5), 10

RV: Central City (5-5), RV; Southern Valley/Alma (11-3), RV; Freeman (6-7), RV