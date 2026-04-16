2026 Creighton Men’s Basketball Offseason Tracker

The offseason is under way for Creighton men’s basketball as the Alan Huss era begins in earnest.

Creighton’s new head coach has work to do to set the Bluejays up for a bounce-back season after a 16-18 campaign in Greg McDermott’s final season. The transfer portal is open April 7-21.

To keep you updated on all the comings and goings, we’ll update this offseason tracker whenever news drops.

>> March 23: Greg McDermott announces his retirement as Creighton’s head coach, handing the reins off to Huss.

>> March 24: 2026 signee Jaidyn Coon announces he is re-opening his recruitment after the coaching change.

After recent changes at Creighton, I will be reopening my recruitment. I’m grateful for Coach McDermott and the entire Creighton staff. I’ll continue to evaluate my options moving forward, with Creighton still very much in consideration. — Jaidyn Coon (@CoonJaidyn32) March 24, 2026

Coon, a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes and Coach Ben McCollum, a Storm lake alumnus, on April 2.

>> April 3: Creighton radio play-by-play commentator shared that director of basketball operations Jeff Vanderloo is retiring. The Sioux City, Iowa, native spent 15 years on McDermott’s staff, playing a key role in Creighton’s success. Before joining Creighton, he spent two decades as a high school head coach in Iowa.

>> April 7: Junior center Owen is entering the transfer portal.

NEWS: Creighton big man Owen Freeman will enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3. The 6-10 junior began his career at Iowa. https://t.co/0nR53bJUsp pic.twitter.com/ZAtir1gQEL — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 7, 2026

Freeman spent one season in Omaha, joining the Bluejays as a highly regarded transfer following the coaching change at Iowa. The 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year suffered a torn meniscus in the spring after signing with Creighton that sidelined him for the entire offseason and limited him throughout the season. He played in 26 games with nine starts, averaging 5.0 points on 60.2% shooting and 4.0 rebounds.

Freeman averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman at Iowa then put up 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 19 games as a sophomore before undergoing season-ending finger surgery.

**Update: Freeman has committed to Auburn.

>> April 7: Sophomore point guard Ty Davis announces he is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 point guard from Mountain Brook, Alabama, appeared in 61 games across two seasons with 13 starts, averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 assist in 9.3 minutes per game. He played in every game but one this season, logging 13 starts while totaling 41 points, 38 assists and 27 turnovers and shooting 11-for-37 from the field, including 4-for-20 from 3.

Davis played a valuable role in Creighton’s recruiting efforts during his time in Omaha and coaches lauded his effort and communication on the practice court.

** Update: Davis has committed to Samford, his parents’ alma mater located in his home state of Alabama.

>> April 7: Junior big man Josh Townley-Thomas is entering the portal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtt_53

The Creighton Prep alumnus joined the team as a walk-on after one season at North Platte Community College, redshirting during the 2023-24 season then appearing in 10 games in 2024-25, totaling four points, two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes played.

Townley-Thomas made significant strides over the offseason and was in line to potentially see minutes this season, but he suffered a season-ending injury after scoring six points in five minutes in Creighton’s season-opening win against South Dakota. He returned from his injury late in the season to contribute on the practice court, but he and the coaching staff decided holding him out to pursue a medical hardship was in his best interest.

As a walk-on, Townley-Thomas did not count towards Creighton’s 15-man roster limit this season, allowing the staff to add Kerem Konan as a 16th player late in the summer.

**Update: Townley-Thomas has committed to South Dakota. The 6-foot-10 junior scored six points in five minutes during the Bluejays’ season opener against the Coyotes this year before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. South Dakota has two other Omaha natives on its roster in former Bluejay Josiah Dotzler (Bellevue West) and Skutt Catholic grad Jake Brack.

>> April 8: Creighton lands a commitment from former Providence center Oswin Erhunmwunse.

NEWS: Providence F Oswin Ernhunmwunse commits to Creighton, per @MikeSautter_. The 6-10 sophomore averaged 6.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in the 2025-26 season with the Friars. pic.twitter.com/zXnSnEQBLG — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 8, 2026

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore spent two seasons as a Friar, starting 55 of his 65 games. He averaged 6.9 points on 67.3% shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game. As a sophomore, he was third in the Big East in blocks per game (2.1) and fourth in rebounds per game (8.3).

Rim protection at the five spot was a priority for Creighton this offseason and Erhunmwunse certainly provides that, although the offensive end of the floor is still a work in progress. He recorded six double-doubles, including five this season, and boasts careers highs of 15 rebounds, 14 points and seven blocks.

Creighton was among his finalists coming out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Originally from Benin City, Nigeria, he reclassified from 2025 to 2024 to join the Friars early. He entered the transfer portal with a no-contact tag after Providence made a coaching change, which indicated he already knew which school or schools he wanted to reach out to. He visited Creighton during his first recruitment.

Erhunmwunse is the first commit of the Alan Huss era.

>> April 8: Sophomore wing Blake Harper enters the transfer portal.

NEWS: Creighton G Blake Harper enters the transfer portal, per @MikeSautter_. The 6-7 sophomore averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in his lone season with the Bluejays. pic.twitter.com/Djaj9FwDNn — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 8, 2026

The Washington, D.C. native was one of the highest-scoring freshmen in the country last season at Howard, averaging 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, before transferring to Creighton in late April of 2025. However, his role and production fluctuated this season in Omaha.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing started 14 of his 34 games, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3 in 18.4 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 11 times, but only once in Creighton’s last 12 games (the one being the win over UConn in which he scored 12 points in the last 8 minutes).

**Update: Harper has committed to VCU, where he’ll reunite with high school teammate Nyk Lewis.

>> April 8: Junior Isaac Traudt announces he will return for his senior season.

"I love the community… I didn't ever want to leave."#GoJays pic.twitter.com/j16rMWgh9n — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) April 8, 2026

The 6-foot-10 Grand Island native was one of three Bluejays to hit at least 6- 3-pointers this season. He started 23 of his 34 games this season, averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from deep in 18.9 minutes per game.

>> April 8: Fedor Žugić enters the transfer portal.

NEWS: Creighton G Fedor Žugić enters the transfer portal, per @MikeSautter_. The 6-6 junior averaged 5.2 points in the 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/FlqyzT74Io — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 8, 2026

After an offseason spent in limbo awaiting the NCAA’s ruling regarding his eligibility, the Montenegrin wing received clearance to play two more seasons in late June of 2025. He appeared in all 34 games this season with eight starts, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 30.5% from 3.

>> April 8: Junior Jasen Green announces he will return for his senior season.

"They've given me so much, and I just want to be able to give it back during this last year."#GoJays pic.twitter.com/wKhDcrcWGl — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) April 8, 2026

The Omaha native and Millard North graduate started 30 of his 33 games this season, many of them as the team’s starting center at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.4 minutes per game, shooting 54.4% from the field and 35.1% from 3 despite battling a shoulder injury for much of the season.

Green’s versatility has served him well throughout his first four seasons in Omaha as he has also started games at the three and the four in addition to playing primarily at the five this year. He stepped into a more vocal leadership role this season as a redshirt junior and as the lone returning starter following Jackson McAndrew’s season-ending injury.

>> April 8: Sophomore guard Austin Swartz announces he will return to Creighton.

"I want to be a part of something great." #GoJays pic.twitter.com/bzUGgymiaC — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) April 8, 2026

Swartz, a four-star, top-75 recruit, transferred to Creighton last spring after spending his freshman year at Miami. He started 14 of his 30 games, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per game while shooting 44,6% from the field and 38.3% from 3. He finished second on the team in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage and led the Jays in scoring in conference play at 13.2 per game while shooting a team-best 40.4% from deep on 6.0 attempts per game.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard opened the season on the fringe of the rotation before breaking out in December. Injury limited him late in the year and he did not play in the College Basketball Crown because of it. He recorded 16 double-digit scoring games including 33 in the overtime win against Georgetown (with a clutch bucket late) and 27 at Xavier.

>> April 9: Liam McChesney announces he is entering the portal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam McChesney (@liammcches)

The 6-foot-10 forward from Canada followed Huss to Creighton from High point, where he spent two seasons but did not play after undergoing open heart surgery. The seventh-year junior redshirted his first season at Utah State and only played in three games his second before suffering a season-ending injury. He transferred to Illinois State, where he appeared in 60 games in two seasons, before moving on to High Point.

This season, McChesney played in four games with the Bluejays, scoring his first points since 2023 in the win against Nicholls on Dec. 2. However, a hip issue requiring surgery knocked him out for the rest of the season after that. Now he’ll look to continue his career elsewhere.

>> April 9: Kerem Konan enters the portal.

NEWS: Creighton F Kerem Konan enters the transfer portal, Hurrdat Sports has learned. The 6-9 freshman appeared in 30 games for the Bluejays last season. pic.twitter.com/EHcFitOroI — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 9, 2026

Konan was the final addition to the 2025-26 roster, signing with Creighton in mid-August with sophomore status. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Denizli, Türkiye, joined the program to provide frontcourt depth after previously playing in the top Turkish pro league.

He appeared in 30 games this season, all off the bench, and averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.

>> April 9: Freshman Hudson Greer teases his return with a “Huss Bus” meme directed at Jackson McAndrew, who responds with two bird emojis. Hurrdat Sports confirmed their return.

McAndrew and Greer are two of the highest-ranked Creighton signees in the recruiting websites era, ranking first and third, respectively, according to 247Sports.

McAndrew earned his way into the starting lineup as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 35.4% from 3. He was poised for an expanded role, but a preseason foot injury limited him to four games before requiring surgery, ending his sophomore season almost as soon as it began.

Greer averaged 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting a team-best 40.4% from 3 in 13.7 minutes per game this season as a freshman, appearing in 22 games after pulling out of a planned redshirt year then missing all of December with an injury. He ended the season with a bang, scoring 15 points and shooting 3-of-4 from deep in the College Basketball Crown semifinals.

Greer followed his “announcement” with some peer recruiting three hours later, tweeting at fellow Texan Kayden “Bugg” Edwards, a TCU transfer who scheduled a visit to Creighton on April 10.

Creighton confirmed the return for both McAndrew and Greer on April 12.

>> April 12: Former walk-on Shane Thomas announces he is returning to Creighton for his redshirt junior year.

"We've built a culture here that is very strong" #GoJays pic.twitter.com/rN7afrt8H6 — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) April 12, 2026

The defensive spark plug appeared in 18 games this season, totaling 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 66 minutes. The Las Vegas native cracked the rotation outside of blowout situations a couple times this season and has been a key part of Creighton’s scout team during his three seasons in Omaha.

Thomas is the sixth Bluejay to announce his return via Creighton’s social media accounts, joining Traudt, Green, Swartz, McAndrew and Greer.

>> April 14: Freshman center Aleksa Dimitrijevic enters the transfer portal.

NEWS: Creighton C Aleksa Dimitrijevic enters the transfer portal, first reported by @ByJonWalker. The 7' freshman from Belgrade, Serbia, redshirted during the 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/hPsZNmAX7T — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 14, 2026

Dimitrijevic redshirted this season, contributing on the scout team until a knee injury suffered in practice sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Graduate assistant Geoffrey Groselle offered high praise of Dimitrijevic’s improvement to Hurrdat Sports prior to his injury.

>> April 14: South Florida transfer Wes Enis commits to Creighton.

NEWS: South Florida G Wes Enis commits to Creighton. The 6-2 junior averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds on 39.1% shooting last season. pic.twitter.com/ZhOJumZAoz — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 14, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound guard from Conover, Ohio, averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3 on 9.5 attempts per game as a junior for the Bulls. He started 29 of his 32 games and scored 20 or more 13 times with a high of 36 against UAB. He shot 10-of-22 from deep against the Blazers and went 10-for-19 from 3 two games later in a 32-point performance at Tulsa. He entered the portal following Coach Brian Hodgson’s departure to take over at Providence.

Enis spent his first two seasons at Division-II Lincoln Memorial, where he was a D-II All-American as a sophomore. He averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 41.3% from 3 that season while also earning South Athletic Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was an immediate impact player as a freshman, averaging 17.9 points and earning SAC Freshman of the Year during his first season with the Railsplitters.

During his first three seasons of college basketball, Enis sank 257 3-pointers and connected at a 37.3% clip.

>> April 14: Dodge City Community College center Wesly Rosa commits to Creighton.

NEWS: Dodge City CC transfer C Wesly Rosa commits to Creighton, per @MikeSautter_. The 7-2 sophomore averaged 8.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks last season. pic.twitter.com/zDE66DOp5K — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 14, 2026

The 7-foot-2 center is originally from Cape Verde, West Africa, and prepped at Bridgeport International Academy in Connecticut.

Rosa played in 27 games with 24 starts for Dodge City as a sophomore, averaging 8.0 points on 75% shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game. As a freshman, he played in 29 games with 18 starts, averaging 5.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game. Foul trouble has limited Rosa’s minutes somewhat, but he cut his fouls per 40 minutes from 7.03 as a freshman to 4.82 as a a sophomore.

Rosa will add depth and more shot-blocking and rebounding at the five spot behind Erhunmwunse.

>> April 15: San Diego State combo-guard B.J. Davis commits to Creighton.

NEWS: San Diego State G BJ Davis commits to Creighton, @MikeSautter_ confirms. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 10.8 points on 43.4% shooting, along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the 2025–26 season. pic.twitter.com/TZHxg6LU71 — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) April 15, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard averaged 10.8 points,3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3 as a junior, starting seven games. He scored in double figures 17 times this season with a high of 30 in San Diego State’s regular season finale against UNLV, shooting 11-for-17 from the field (4-for-8 from 3) and 4-for-4 from the line.

He’s a plus on-ball defender who started all 31 games as a sophomore for the Aztecs before playing primarily off the bench this season.

Creighton faced the Aztecs at the Players Era Festival in 2024, a 71-53 San Diego State win. Davis led the Aztecs with 18 points in that game, shooting 7-for-11 from the field (including 3-for-5 from 3) and 1-for-2 from the line while pulling down nine rebounds.

>> April 16: TCU transfer Kayden “Bugg” Edwards commits to Creighton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYDEN “BUGG” EDWARDS (@you_buggin_me)

The 6-foot-2, 168-pound guard from Fort Worth, Texas, played in 14 games as a freshman, averaging 3.2 points in just 6.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from 3. He put up 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in just 15 minutes in a win over Jackson State. The Horned Frogs won 23 games this season and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Edwards was TCU’s third-highest-ranked recruit in the 247Sports database, coming in at No. 49 in the 2025 class. The product of Duncanville High School averaged 25.1 points 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals as a senior, shooting 47% from the field, 34% from 3 and 87% from the free-throw line. He logged nine games of 30-plus points including 45 against Oak Ridge and 41 against Bella Vista Open. Edwards was the 2024-25 All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year and led Duncanville a Class 6A State Championship with a 23-point performance in the final, earning tournament MVP honors.

Edwards is a former teammate of fellow Texan Hudson Greer.