Creighton Men’s Basketball Embracing Late Additions King and Robinson Amid Eligibility Uncertainty

When Creighton men’s basketball returned to campus for fall workouts, the Bluejays had a pair of new teammates, one of them a familiar face.

One planned summer addition fell through, leaving Alan Huss with a couple open roster spots. Secure in the 13-man roster he already had, Huss decided to take a gamble to address positions of need by dipping into the market of 2026 seniors seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

First, former Oakland point guard Brody Robinson committed to joining the Jays on Aug. 12, then five days later, former Creighton center Fredrick King committed to return to Omaha after one season at Murray State.

When the NCAA passed the age-based eligibility model, the new legislation did not grant a fifth year to those four-year players who exhausted their eligibility after the 2025-26 season, like Robinson and King. The newest Bluejays are among the many such athletes who have turned to the courts to fight for additional eligibility.

Robinson was part of a lawsuit in Tennessee that initially resulted in an injunction against the NCAA that made the players eligible, though an appeal has since resulted in a stay of the injunction, ruling Robinson and the other plaintiffs ineligible pending the conclusion of the court case and a final decision.

Similar, King joined a court case in Kentucky and is currently eligible under an injunction.

Huss welcomed Robinson and King to the team understanding the uncertainty surrounding them and all players nationwide seeking additional eligibility and said they have a place on the team no matter what happens.

“With the changing lawsuits and uncertainty around the rules, we’re attacking their situations like we are anyone’s,” Huss said. “They’re coming in, they’re competing, they haven’t let the uncertainty of their situations get in the way of their work ethic, and for now, we’re just going to keep working every day to get better. Whether they’re going to be professional basketball players after this year and they’re going to use this as a jumping-off spot and a way to get some great training to launch their career, whether they get to play this year, either way, they’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of both of them, and they’re going to keep attacking it as such.”

A lot can change in just two years in college basketball, now more than ever, but King’s return reunites him with three teammates from his last season at Creighton: Jackson McAndrew, Jasen Green and Isaac Traudt.

“It’s great,” Traudt said of having King back in their gym. “I was super pumped up during our August break to learn that he was coming back. He’s a great friend of all of ours, and the Creighton community loves him too, so it’s awesome.”

Traudt said he learned the news back home in Grand Island. He saw a team meeting was scheduled after the players’ return to campus and noticed there was an additional player listed, which turned out to be King.

“I texted him and asked if it was true, and that’s how I found out,” Traudt said. “Pretty awesome.”

King spent three seasons backing up Ryan Kalkbrenner in Omaha before following former Creighton assistant coach Ryan Miller to Murray State, looking to secure a larger role for his senior season.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound center put together a breakout campaign in the Missouri Valley, averaging 13.1 points on 64.8% shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game while starting 31 of his 32 games and leading the conference in rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks. He earned spots on the All-MVC First Team, the MVC All-Defense Team and the MVC All-Newcomer Team, and he also earned MVC Newcomer of the Year.

King averaged 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game during his first stint with Creighton, logging four starts and appearing in 103 games.

Whereas King chose to return to where he started, Robinson is a different story. Creighton will be his fifth program across his five-year college career.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound point guard was a first-team All-Horizon League performer last season at Oakland after averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 36.8% on 6.4 3-point attempts per game, and 41.5% overall. He also attempted 8.0 free throws per game and connected at a 79.8% clip, finishing among the top 10 nationally in attempts. He’s only the third player during Oakland’s Division I era to top 500 points and 200 assists and averaged 35.8 minutes, logging six 40-minute games during the season.

The Houston native began his college career at Chattanooga, where he played in 33 games with two starts while averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 assists and shooting 37.8% from 3 in 11.0 minutes per game.

He transferred to Garden City Community College for his sophomore season, where he earned NJCAA First Team All-America and Jayhawk Conference Newcomer of the Year honors. Robinson averaged 20.4 points and a nation-leading 8.4 assists while shooting 37.3% from 3 and leading junior college in free throw attempts with a program-record 207.

Robinson spent his junior season at UT-Arlington, starting 29 of his 31 games and averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 40% from deep.

For his four-year collegiate career, Robinson has shot 37.8% from 3 and 82.3% from the free-throw line on more than 600 attempts of each.

“Amazing group of guys,” said Kayden “Bugg” Edwards, a sophomore transfer from TCU. “I didn’t really know them when they first got here, but they turned into family. Brody, exciting point guard, twitchy, and then Big Fred, who doesn’t want Big Fred on their team?”

Huss said King is working back from an offseason knee injury while Robinson recently tweaked his groin, so they’ve “kind of had both of them in sparingly so far” while the cloud of uncertainty hovers over them. However, Traudt said the Bluejays are treating them like they’re part of the team, no different than anybody else.

“You can control what you what you can control, and you can’t what you can’t, and I think that’s a great lesson for our players,” Huss said. “It’s certainly something that all of us have to understand, to kind of master the controllables, and that’s certainly way above my pay grade. So we’re going to try to do the best we can to let it rip, no matter who’s out there and whether the rules change, whatever. We’ll do our best to put the best five guys out there to compete.”