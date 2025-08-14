Babcock: It’s Off the Field as Well as On for Nebraska Football

Recollection has it that Jon Hesse recounted this, though as long as I’ve been around Nebraska football, details have become jumbled or lost. But I’ll say it was Hesse.

He was a four-year Husker letterman (1993-96) at linebacker, playing on two national championship teams and earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition as a senior. He was also a second-team Academic All-American. His accomplishments matter in this anecdote. Coaches knew who he was.

Anyway, Hesse and three or four teammates were on the elevator in the South Stadium, waiting to go down from the second floor, where the coaches’ offices were located, when Coach Tom Osborne arrived just before the door closed and joined them.

As the elevator descended, Osborne acknowledged each of the players by name, including a freshman walk-on from Nebraska Hesse and the others didn’t know by name. Not only that, but Osborne said to the walk-on, “I see your high school won on Friday night,” or words to that effect.

Osborne knew name and high school, no surprise. He tried to connect to all his players, regardless. Husker football was a family affair in many ways under Osborne, an element of the program’s success.

I’ve been reminded of that connection, convinced Hesse told me the story, on occasion, listening to or watching Matt Rhule. And it’s not just what he says.

For instance, Huskers.com includes a short recruiting video titled “A Look Inside Nebraska Athletics Starbucks & Training Table,” in which Rhule, accompanied by Chief of Staff Dr. Susan Elza, visit the Starbucks and then the training table inside the vast Husker facility. Rhule seems to know, and is engaging with, everyone. The first he acknowledges by name is basketball player Rienk Mast.

The video has been posted on social media, of course. That’s where I first saw it.

Rhule’s connection off the field was reflected when his daughter was the first to speak from the podium at his post-scrimmage news conference Saturday. And during the news conference, there was a brief emotional pause as he recounted putting his arm around Mac Markway, the tight end who missed last season with an ACL injury and suffered a re-injury the first day of practice.

Markway was on the phone with his father when Rhule arrived. When his arm went around Markway, 10 minutes of silence followed, Rhule said.

Rhule’s assistants also are engaging when available at news conferences, as are most, if not all, of the players who take to the podium at the Hawks Championship Center.

Tuesday, for example, sophomore linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. continually referred to his “brothers” on the defense and the “brotherhood.” The Huskers were “like my family,” he said. At the end of his question-and-answer, he thanked reporters for having him, something other players have done.

I was reminded of Hesse’s account when Rhule said how much he appreciated true freshman punter Archie Wilson from Australia. In addition to his ability as a punter, Wilson has gotten to know the names of all of his teammates — sort of an Osborne-on-the-elevator moment.

“That guy knows every one of his teammates,” special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler said, echoing Rhule, noting Wilson’s teammates “love” him.

Wilson was emotional to the point of tears when asked Tuesday about leaving his family in Australia. Such openness is reflective of Rhule’s approach to coaching.

You can’t definitively say such a connection translates into victories. That remains to be seen. But I think it’s part of the process, for players as well as for coaches these days.