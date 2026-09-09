Nebraska Football Set to Host Another MAC Opponent, Bowling Green

Next up for Nebraska football, Tennessee … uh, check that, Bowling Green.

Tennessee was on the Huskers’ schedule until early 2025, when it was replaced by Bowling Green this season — and Miami (Ohio) next season, also at home. Nebraska wanted an eighth home game in 2027, which meant not traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. (home-and-home). The extra home game is intended to help generate revenue for the South Stadium renovation.

With a third nonconference game against North Dakota, Nebraska is among five Big Ten teams that won’t play an FBS nonconference opponent. The others are Indiana, Penn State, USC and Washington.

Bowling Green, like Ohio a member of the Mid-American Conference Nebraska has never played, comes to Memorial Stadium Saturday night, after dropping its opener to FCS opponent Tarleton State, 20-13. The Falcons’ head coach is Eddie George, familiar to Husker fans if for no other reason than he edged out Tommie Frazier in Heisman voting in 1995. George was a running back at Ohio State.

But that has nothing to do with Saturday; kickoff 6 p.m. CT by the way.

Interesting, though, Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule knows George. “I consider Eddie a friend,” Rhule said during his Monday media availability, “a lifelong friend.”

As was the case last week before the Ohio game, when Rhule said the Bobcats retained the DNA of former head coach (and Nebraska coach) Frank Solich, he said, “you can see his (George’s) DNA” in the Falcons, “see his imprint.” They have an “NFL-style offense” and a “stout, stout, stout defense.”

Sophomore linebacker Dorian Pringle led that defense against Tarleton State with 16 tackles.

Don’t dismiss Bowling Green because of its opening loss. Tarleton State is among the top FCS teams. One factor, the Falcons “gave up 10 points on turnovers,” George said post-game.

Bowling Green lost two fumbles and allowed 17 first-half points, meaning “we held an explosive offense to three points in the second half,” George said at a Monday media availability.

The Falcons “played a battle last week,” said Rhule. “Defensively, they played really well in the last game … so it’ll be a challenge and test for us this week to improve on the things we’re not doing well, and also focus on an excellent opponent.”

Junior quarterback Jay Kastantin, a transfer from NCAA Division II Assumption, “was excellent,” Rhule said. Kastantin completed 24-of-30 passes for 262 yards without an interception.

Like Ohio’s Nick Poulus, Kastantin is “also a mover as well,” said Rhule.

The Falcons have a “diverse run game, excellent run game,” he said. “They’ll challenge you, great blocking tight ends, receiving tight ends.” Sophomore tight end Jeremiah Scoby (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) was Kastantin’s favorite target, catching 10 passes for 102 yards.

“We know what Scoby means to our offense. We saw his potential last year,” George said Monday. “We have some diverse athletes at the tight-end position.”

Running back Austyn Dendy, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound, redshirt sophomore, was the Falcons’ leading rusher, with 60 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Dendy transferred from Missouri following his redshirt season. The downside, Bowling Green averaged only 2.5 yards per carry.

“Offensively, I’d like to see us more efficient in the run game,” said George.

Saturday’s game is the first of consecutive night games for Nebraska. The North Dakota game is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start. “There’s nothing quite like Memorial Stadium at night,” said Rhule.

His constant use of “excellent” in referring to Bowling Green is understandable, despite the loss and the fact Nebraska was as much as a 28.5-point favorite early in the week. You have to respect your opponent, particularly one coached by a friend.

Also consider that UMass, a MAC team, won at Rutgers 37-21 and Western Michigan, also a MAC team, lost at Michigan in a controversial finish, 13-12, Saturday.

Nevertheless, Bowling Green isn’t AP 18th-ranked Tennessee, not even close.