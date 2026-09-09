Crews Are Putting the Finishing Touches On Devaney A Head Of First Home Match | Photo Gallery

Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Renovations on the John Cook Arena the day before the first home match on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.