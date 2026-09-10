Nebraska Sweeps New Mexico | Photo Gallery

Nebraska Cornhuskers gave out Championship hats celebrating back to back Big Ten Championships before a college volleyball match against New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers play a hype video and a light show for the introductions during a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) waves to the fans when introduced against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shakes hands with New Mexico Lobos head coach Brian Hosfeld during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) and outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) jump to block New Mexico Lobo libero/defensive specialist Camila Canedo (14) during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo outside hitter Uliana Yastrub (7)in the first set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Campbell Hollister (4) in the first set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) serving in the 10-0 run against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) celebrates with Andi Jackson against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Campbell Hollister (4) during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) celebrates a kill against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches the game aciton against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker fan holds up a sign at a break in the aciton New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans supporting the Huskers against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers react to the officials call from the challenge during a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the second set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) tips the ball over against the New Mexico Lobos in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo setter Madeleine Miller (16)in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) taps the ball over the net against the New Mexico Lobos in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers had attendance of 10,497 for arena record at the newly renovated Devaney Centerduring a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly talke with setter Campbell Flynn (4) at a break in the action during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) blocks the ball with Skyler Pierce against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Reagan Miller (1) inthe third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate winning match point against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers wave to the fans after sweeping the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.