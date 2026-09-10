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Nebraska Sweeps New Mexico | Photo Gallery

by John Peterson | Sep 10, 2026 | Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Photos, Nebraska Volleyball, Photo Galleries

Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026

Photo Credit: John S. Peterson

Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers gave out Championship hats celebrating back to back Big Ten Championships before a college volleyball match against New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers play a hype video and a light show for the introductions during a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) waves to the fans when introduced against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shakes hands with New Mexico Lobos head coach Brian Hosfeld during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) and outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) jump to block New Mexico Lobo libero/defensive specialist Camila Canedo (14) during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo outside hitter Uliana Yastrub (7)in the first set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Campbell Hollister (4) in the first set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) serving in the 10-0 run against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) celebrates with Andi Jackson against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Campbell Hollister (4) during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite Virginia Adriano (3) celebrates a kill against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches the game aciton against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker fan holds up a sign at a break in the aciton New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans supporting the Huskers against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers react to the officials call from the challenge during a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) spikes the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the second set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) tips the ball over against the New Mexico Lobos in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against New Mexico Lobo setter Madeleine Miller (16)in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) taps the ball over the net against the New Mexico Lobos in the third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers had attendance of 10,497 for arena record at the newly renovated Devaney Centerduring a college volleyball match against the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly talke with setter Campbell Flynn (4) at a break in the action during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (14) blocks the ball with Skyler Pierce against New Mexico Lobo middle blocker Reagan Miller (1) inthe third set during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate winning match point against the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Volleyball vs. New Mexico | Sept. 10, 2026
Nebraska Cornhuskers wave to the fans after sweeping the New Mexico Lobos during a college volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.

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