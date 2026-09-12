Bergan Catholic Beats Malcolm 31-13 | Photo Gallery

Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Owen Koenig (1) kneels in prayer during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
A Malcolm Clippers player helmets rest on the field during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights running back Trent Mlnarik (22) shakes hands with Malcolm Clippers wide receiver Preston Kucera (21) during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
A Bergan Catholic Knights player wait for a coin toss during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights player stands together before kickoff during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights quarterback Carter Vrana (9) kneels before the game during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Members of the Bergan Catholic Knights celebrate together before the game during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers wide receiver Riley Hawke (9) catches a pass during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers wide receiver Riley Hawke (9) carries the ball and Malcolm Clippers wide receiver Nolan Duzik (22) runs downfield during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers wide receiver Preston Kucera (21) carries the ball, Bergan Catholic Knights free safety Carter Vrana (9) pursues the ball carrier and Bergan Catholic Knights outside linebacker Cade Pribnow (8) pursues the ball carrier during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers outside linebacker Isaiah Baeza (44) breaks up a pass during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers cornerback Riley Hawke (9) tackles Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver James Moore (5) during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers cornerback Nolan Duzik (22) breaks up a pass intended for Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Alex Kimminau (21) during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights quarterback Carter Vrana (9) dives for the ball and Malcolm Clippers outside linebacker Cade Kobza (45) tackles during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Brody Allen (7) congratulates Bergan Catholic Knights running back Trent Mlnarik (22) during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Members of the Bergan Catholic Knights celebrate together in the end zone during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Flame burns atop a monument during a high school football game between the Bergan Catholic Knights and the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Malcolm Clippers tackle Gerrit Dewaard (78) celebrates with Malcolm Clippers tackle Kellen Ensrud (55) during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Kash McLaughlin (3) celebrates a touchdown during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights linebacker Mason Sheets (0) tackles Malcolm Clippers tight end Isaiah Baeza (44) during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Alex Kimminau (21) catches a pass during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Cale Sheets (2) celebrates a touchdown during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights wide receiver Cale Sheets (2) battles for a pass against Malcolm Clippers cornerback Preston Kucera (21) during a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Bergan Catholic Knights free safety Alex Kimminau (21) celebrates a pass breakup during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Seth Mruz, a Bergan Catholic Knights coach talks to his players during a high school football game against the Malcolm Clippers, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)
Members of the Malcolm Clippers raise their helmets together during a high school football game against the Bergan Catholic Knights, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Fremont, Neb. (Hurrdat/Eli Larson)