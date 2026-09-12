Gretna Defeats Gretna East 38-14 | Photo Gallery

Gretna head coach Joe Dalton addresses his team after a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Liam Thompsen (29) celebrates after a tackle on kickoff during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Talon Daharsh (2) crosses the end zone during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Talon Daharsh (2) catches his second touchdown of the night, the dagger during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Liam Jones (13) sacks the Quarterback during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Henry Hildebrand (18) sacks the quarterback during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Gretna East Mascot interacts with the fans during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Jack Huttman (23) attempts to help the QB Chase Grow up after he's taken hard hits all night during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Jaden Peters (4) attempts to hawk down Gretna East QB Chase Grow (15) on a 2nd down stop during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Talon Daharsh (2) and Blake Skiles (5) celebrate after scoring during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Talon Daharsh (2) runs to celebrate after scoring in front of the Gretna East student section during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Talon Daharsh (2) evades a Gretna East defender, pushing the deficit to two scores over Gretna east during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Gretna East home crowd fills out the stands during a high school football game Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Cayson Schlotfeld (22) jumps in excitement after a 3rd down stop during a high school football game Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Henry Hildebrand (18) and Nolan Spencer (8) celebrate during a high school football game Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Henry Hildebrand (18) strolls into the end zone scoring during a high school football game Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera
Logan Wilson (76) prepares to pursue the quarterback during a high school football game between the Griffins and Dragons Friday, September 11, 2026, in Gretna, Nebraska. Photo by Robert Olvera