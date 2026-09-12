Millard South Rolls Past Elkhorn South 49-17 | Photo Gallery

Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) drops back to pass during warmups before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Jayden Brown (10) stretches before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South’s head coach Guy Rosenberg is talking to the referees before a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South players start to march out to the 20 yard line in honor of 9/11 before a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
The Millard South Patriots are running out as a team before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) gets tackled by Millard South defender Aidan Marshall (7) during a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South’s Student section celebrates after The Storm score a touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) drops back to pass during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) celebrates with his teammate Grant Scribner (24) after Scribner scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) reaches to score a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) gets hoisted up by an Elkhorn South lineman after scoring a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) adjusts his gloves while awaiting the ball to be snapped during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Landon Schneider (2) signals for a first down after picking up a huge gain of yards during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) runs past defenders to pick up a first down during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Xane Krause (3) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Isaac Tomhave (9) runs past Elkhorn South defender Will Dittrick (11) during a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the night during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) signs a young fan’s autograph after the Patriots’ 42-17 blowout win over Elkhorn South in a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.