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Millard South Rolls Past Elkhorn South 49-17 | Photo Gallery

by Hurrdat Sports | Sep 12, 2026 | Preps Football Photos, Photo Galleries, Preps Football

Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026

Photo Credit: Jack Stephens

Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) drops back to pass during warmups before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Jayden Brown (10) stretches before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South’s head coach Guy Rosenberg is talking to the referees before a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South players start to march out to the 20 yard line in honor of 9/11 before a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
The Millard South Patriots are running out as a team before a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) gets tackled by Millard South defender Aidan Marshall (7) during a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South’s Student section celebrates after The Storm score a touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) drops back to pass during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) celebrates with his teammate Grant Scribner (24) after Scribner scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) reaches to score a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Elkhorn South’s Joey Kiscoan (20) gets hoisted up by an Elkhorn South lineman after scoring a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Millard South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) adjusts his gloves while awaiting the ball to be snapped during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Landon Schneider (2) signals for a first down after picking up a huge gain of yards during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) runs past defenders to pick up a first down during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Xane Krause (3) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Isaac Tomhave (9) runs past Elkhorn South defender Will Dittrick (11) during a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Tay Ellis (1) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the night during a high school football game against Elkhorn South on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.
Millard South at Elkhorn South High School Football | September 11, 2026
Millard South’s Trae Taylor (6) signs a young fan’s autograph after the Patriots’ 42-17 blowout win over Elkhorn South in a high school football game on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Jack Stephens.

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