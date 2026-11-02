Creighton Basketball Rallies In The Second Half To Defeat Kansas City | Photo Gallery

Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss walks onto the court before a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) attempts a lay up during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay BJ Davis (24) shoots a step back jumper during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Jackson McAndrew (23) shoots a three pointer during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Jackson McAndrew (23) dives for the ball during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) reacts to a call during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejays Jackson McAndrew (23) and Hudson Greer (10) high five during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejays Wes Enis (2) and Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrate during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrates a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) dunks during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) blocks a shot during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss yells with excitement during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejays celebrate a foul call during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) shoots a three pointer during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) attempts a layup during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss yells during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss stands shocked during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) shoots a three pointer during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Oswin Erhunmwunse (55) dunks during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Hudson Greer (10) shoots a three pointer during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) looks to pass during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) draws a foul during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) dunks during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) waits for the ball to be thrown in during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss talks with a ref during a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) shoots over a defender during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Jasen Green (0) shoots a layup during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) takes the ball past half court during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton Bluejay BJ Davis (24) shoots a free throw during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.