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Creighton Basketball Rallies In The Second Half To Defeat Kansas City | Photo Gallery

by Brandon Tiedemann | Nov 2, 2026 | Creighton Bluejays Mens Basketball Photos, Creighton Mens Basketball, Photo Galleries

Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports

Photo Credit: Brandon Tiedemann

Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss walks onto the court before a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) attempts a lay up during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay BJ Davis (24) shoots a step back jumper during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Jackson McAndrew (23) shoots a three pointer during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Jackson McAndrew (23) dives for the ball during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) reacts to a call during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejays Jackson McAndrew (23) and Hudson Greer (10) high five during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejays Wes Enis (2) and Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrate during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) celebrates a dunk during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) dunks during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Trevon Carter-Givens (8) blocks a shot during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss yells with excitement during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejays celebrate a foul call during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) shoots a three pointer during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) attempts a layup during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss yells during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss stands shocked during the second half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) shoots a three pointer during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Oswin Erhunmwunse (55) dunks during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Hudson Greer (10) shoots a three pointer during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) looks to pass during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Wes Enis (2) draws a foul during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) dunks during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) waits for the ball to be thrown in during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay head coach Alan Huss talks with a ref during a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Austin Swartz (1) shoots over a defender during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Jasen Green (0) shoots a layup during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay Katrelle Harmon (5) takes the ball past half court during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.
Creighton v KC MBB | November 2, 2026 | Hurrdat Sports
Creighton Bluejay BJ Davis (24) shoots a free throw during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Photo by Brandon Tiedemann.

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