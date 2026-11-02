Rhule Pledges to Keep Fighting for Supporters as Nebraska Football Prepares for Illinois

Coach Matt Rhule had an emphatic message for the Nebraska football team and its fans Monday afternoon.

Rhule spoke for nearly 50 minutes and addressed the Huskers’ 17-10 loss to Washington at Memorial stadium Saturday night. He also shared his support for the team, his coaching staff and Husker fans.

“I think the true message in our building is everybody, everybody, let’s get this right, let’s settle down,” Rhule said. “Defense, we didn’t take the ball away; let’s get that right. Let’s get these things right, as painful as it is, because everyone’s unbelievably disappointed. The guys are hurt, the coaches are hurt, but doing too much is killing us.”

Although everyone’s feeling disappointed, Rhule began by pointing the finger at himself. He also said he’ll be making some changes ahead of Nebraska’s next game. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, offensive line coach Geep Wade and safeties coach Tyler Yelk will all be moving to the press box.

“I love these coaches,” Rhule said. “Dana Holgorsen’s one of the best offensive minds of our generation. Maybe it’s me why we scored seven points this week, so I’m looking at me, I’m not looking at him. He deserves every opportunity. (Defensive coordinator) Rob Aurich deserves every opportunity with how hard they work.”

Another group Rhule showed his support for was the players. He announced senior John Hohl will be taking over place-kicking duties following a successful 42-yard field goal against the Huskies and Kyle Cunanan’s struggles in the first eight games.

“These guys are the absolute best of the best, and I’m rocking with these guys no matter what,” Rhule said. “You’re on a team; some guys might be with you, some guys not. This team is with each other and with us, so I love them, and I think it’s important they hear me say that.”

The Husker players have an opportunity to use Rhule’s support as motivation on Friday. Nebraska travels to Champaign, Ill., to face the Fighting Illini Friday night. Illinois is heading into the game 5-3 and winners of its last three games.

Offensively, fifth-year quarterback Katin Houser leads the way for Illinois. The 6-foot-3 signal caller has thrown for 1,663 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 77.5 quarterback rating.

“We always are prepared for a really, really great offensive coordinator in coach (Barry) Lunney,” Rhule said. “And then (head coach) Bret (Bielema’s) teams are going to run the football, they’re going to control the game, play good special teams, and they’re going to play good defense.”

Fifth-year safety Matthew Bailey leads the way for that defense. The team captain currently leads Illinois with 55 total tackles, including 35 solo, and also has an interception.

“Their safety, (Bailey), is as good of a player as there is in the Big Ten,” Rhule said. “He’s all over the field.”

Along with Bailey terrorizing Nebraska’s offense, the Huskers will also see a scheme they’re very familiar with. The Illini switched to a 3-3-5 defense after running a 3-4 scheme for many years. They run multiple different systems, however.

“We have to be prepared for the 3-3, we have to be prepared for bear, we have to be prepared for everything,” Rhule said.

That practice has already begun, with Nebraska set to play Illinois Friday night. Rhule said he understands fans’ frustrations the last few weeks and wants them to know he feels the same way, but that he’s not giving up.

“I’m going to compete for those players, for those coaches, for that staff, for a governor that stands with me,” Rhule said. “Dr. (Jeffrey) Gold walks up to me after every game and shakes my hand. I’m going to fight for Dr. Gold. I’m going to fight for the people who give money to the program, I’m going to fight for the fans who spend whatever money they make to come to our games. I’m going to fight for the people watching, I’m going to fight for the people at the L Bow Room in Johnstown, Neb., that welcome me. I’m going to fight for all those people.”

Kickoff between Nebraska and Illinois is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX and the Huskers Radio Network.