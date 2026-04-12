Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa State | Photos | Hail Varsity

Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Iowa State Cyclones at the Pentagon arena in a collge volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) returns to her hometown with the Huskers to take on the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers bus parked out front of the Pentagon during a college volleyball match against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Skyler Pierce (21) waves to the fans before taking on the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches the game action with her coaching staff against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite hitter Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite hitter Virginia Adriano (3) spikes the ball against Iowa State Cyclone outside hitter Alea Goolsby (30) during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Kenna Cogill (8) blocks Iowa State Cyclone right side hitter Lilly Wachholz (13) during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Kenna Cogill (8) spikes the ball against Iowa State Cyclone middle blocker Pam McCune (1) during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against Iowa State Cyclone outside hitter Nayeli Gonzalez (14) during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker Olivia Mauch (10) playing at the libero position against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) spikes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite hitter Virginia Adriano (3) gives Bergen Reilly five after scoring a point during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers bench strikes a pose when Kenna Cogill serves the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Iowa State Cyclones in front of a crowd of 3,372 during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Skyler Pierce (21) digs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Skyler Pierce (21) spikes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Skyler Pierce (21) and Olivia Mauch celebrate a point against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at the net during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Harper Murray (27) digs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Kenna Cogill (8) gets ready to spike the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Former Nebraska head coach John Cook and Larry Putney are calling the match between Nebraska and Iowa State for the Big Ten Network during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) celebrates a point against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Volleyball fans watching the match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a point against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker libero Laney Choboy (6) makes a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) passes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Gabby DiVita (23) celebrates a point against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) spikes the ball against Iowa State Cyclone middle blocker Pam McCune (1) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Keoni Williams (17) spikes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) serves the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) passes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Campbell Flynn (4) tips the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Teraya Sigler (11) spikes the ball against Iowa State Cyclone middle blocker Pam McCune (1) in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite hitter Ryan Hunter (18) spikes the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth set during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker opposite hitter Ryan Hunter (18) blocks a spike from Iowa State Cyclone outside hitter Alea Goolsby (30) for match point during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa State Cyclones shake hands after a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate the win over the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Former Nebraska head coach and now TV commentator John Cook interviews Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly after the win over the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly heads back to the locker room after the win against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly answers questions from the media during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) poses with family and friends after the match against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.
Nebraska Cornhusker setter Bergen Reilly (2) signs an autograph after the win against the Iowa State Cyclones during a college volleyball match on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. Photo by John S. Peterson.