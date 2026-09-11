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Creighton Prep Blast Past Millard North 42-12 | Photo Gallery

by Hurrdat Sports | Sep 11, 2026 | Preps Football Photos, Photo Galleries, Preps Football

Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026

Photo Credit: Jack Stephens

Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Creighton Prep’s Jacob Ford (26) is adjusting his pads before a high school football game against Millard North on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Head Coach Allen Burrell is talking with the referees before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Matt Erickson (79) is praying in the locker room before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North Coach is going over the game plan before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Jack Farley (55) is getting ready to walk out of the locker room before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Creighton Prep’s Cade Burton (24) is walking out of the locker room with his teammates before a high school football game against Millard North on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are walking out of the locker room with their teammates before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Ryder King (71) is praying before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Tory Pittman III (3) is picking up a first down after the catch during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) is yelling in celebration after picking up a big gain of yards during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is hurdling Creighton Prep defenders during a high school football game on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is reaching for a touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Logan Grosdidier (13) is moving through defenders to pick up a big gain of yards during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Tory Pittman III (3) is walking back out onto the field during halftime of a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Josiah Wardlow (2) is adjusting his mouthpiece during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is fighting off a herd of Creighton Prep defenders for a big gain of yards during a high school football game on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep vs Millard North High School Football | Sept. 10, 2026
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is signaling for a first down after picking up a first down during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.

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