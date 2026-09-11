Creighton Prep Blast Past Millard North 42-12 | Photo Gallery

Creighton Prep’s Jacob Ford (26) is adjusting his pads before a high school football game against Millard North on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Head Coach Allen Burrell is talking with the referees before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Matt Erickson (79) is praying in the locker room before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North Coach is going over the game plan before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Jack Farley (55) is getting ready to walk out of the locker room before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Creighton Prep’s Cade Burton (24) is walking out of the locker room with his teammates before a high school football game against Millard North on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are walking out of the locker room with their teammates before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Ryder King (71) is praying before a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Tory Pittman III (3) is picking up a first down after the catch during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) is yelling in celebration after picking up a big gain of yards during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is hurdling Creighton Prep defenders during a high school football game on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is reaching for a touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Cecilio Loredon (1) and Kylonn Haynie (8) are celebrating after Haynie scored a rushing touchdown during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Logan Grosdidier (13) is moving through defenders to pick up a big gain of yards during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Tory Pittman III (3) is walking back out onto the field during halftime of a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Josiah Wardlow (2) is adjusting his mouthpiece during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is fighting off a herd of Creighton Prep defenders for a big gain of yards during a high school football game on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.
Millard North’s Kylonn Haynie (8) is signaling for a first down after picking up a first down during a high school football game against Creighton Prep on Thursday, September 10, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo By Jack Stephens.